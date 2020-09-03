We regret to announce the passing of Neville Alfredo Smith Sr. beloved husband of the late Melba E.L. Smith and son of the late Obediah Smith and the late Beatrice E. Smith in his 86th year of #5 Riviera Court, Southampton SN 03.A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday 5th September, 2020 at Astwood Park, South Road, Warwick at 11am. He will be lovingly remembered by children: Alfreda Rochester, Neviille Smith Jr., Dwayne Smith and Norbert Simons; grandchildren: Antoine Smith (Dawn), Ondreyah Rochester, Keivon, Dr. Kendra and Khalia Simons; great-grandchildren: Zaira Smith and Alae Rochester; sister Priscilla Smith; sisters-in-law; Thelma Joell and Garline Butterfield; special friends: Leslie and Kay Collins and the LeFroy House family, numerous other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Neville was predeceased by siblings; Arthur, Austin, James, Melvin, Adolphus, Carlton and Joseph Smith and Phyllis Tuzo. Colours may be worn.Please wear masks and adhere to Covid restrictons .AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2020