A Celebration of LifeforNeville St. Clair TuckerOctober 23, 1957 â€" September 1, 2019Nichole, Neville Jr and Nelson Tucker, regret to announce the death of their father NEVILLE ST. CLAIR TUCKER, son of Walter J.L. Tucker and Olga W. P. Howes (formerly Tucker, nee Caines), brother to June Caines, Patrick Caines, Ralph Tucker, Marlon Tucker (Moe), Anthony Tucker (Tickers), Linda Simmons and Vanessa Young, in his 62nd year, of 3 Sugar Apple Lane, Pembroke HM 01. A celebration of life will be held at St Mary's Church, Middle Road Warwick on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 3pm. Interment will follow the service at St Mary's Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 7.30pm - 9pm as well as Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 1pm - 2pm at Augustus Funeral Home. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Isaiah Franks, Marley Tucker, Kharis Tucker and Aiden Tucker; nieces: Rashia Tucker, Makeba Caines, Monique Tucker, Marlena Tucker, Annisha Blyden, Anthonae Tucker, as well as nephews Mondo Caines, Melrindo Caines, Tyreese Caines, LeGray Wilson, Marcus Simmons, Caleb Young and Zichary Young. Also remembered by special friends: Andrea Beech, Ozzie, Rasta Rebel, the Bermuda Forwarders (formerly Globe Forwarders) and Island Construction families and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019