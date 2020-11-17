WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR NEVILLE WILMONT SMITH, loving husband of Victoria Smith, son of the late Christyola and late Catherine Smith, devoted father to Neville Smith Jr, Peter Philpott, Lovette Smith, Angela Bartley, Marlene Flynn, the late Randal Philpott and the late Laverne Smith, brother to Carlton Smith and Louise Daniels in his 82nd year of 166 Middle Road, Devonshire Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020