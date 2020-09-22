WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE peaceful PASSING OF: - NOEL ALEXANDER STEVENS at home, with his wife by his side on September 6th, 2020 in his 94th year. Noel resided at Windswept Cottage, 37 North Shore Road, Pembroke HM07.The loved ones who are left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Elonda W. Stevens; siblings: Alice Bean, Earl Stevens (Leonie), Leon Stevens (Ismay), Erna Stovell (John), Clinton Stevens (Aggie) and the many generations of their extended families. Noel was well loved by Elonda's family: Leah Lee (William), Terry Wong (Angie), David Wong, the Yees and Mary and Albert Mah and their families. He will also be lovingly remembered by the many members of the Carey and Harris families, both here and abroad.Here in Bermuda and around the world, Noel was a wonderful friend and mentor, to young and old; a godfather to many; and known as 'Uncle Noel' to a multitude of people. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel (Morris) and Geraldine Stevens, and sister Inga Postlethwaite. In keeping with Noel's wishes, a Private Graveside Service was held on Saturday, September 19th at the Wesley Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, to honour his memory, may be made to the Bermuda Heart Foundation @ www.bermudaheartfoundation.com, 87 Front Street, Hamilton HM 11 OR Wesley Methodist Church @ NTB Account #20006060490353100, 43 Church Street, Hamilton HM12. Thank you.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020