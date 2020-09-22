Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NOEL ALEXANDER STEVENS. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE peaceful PASSING OF: - NOEL ALEXANDER STEVENS at home, with his wife by his side on September 6th, 2020 in his 94th year. Noel resided at Windswept Cottage, 37 North Shore Road, Pembroke HM07.The loved ones who are left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Elonda W. Stevens; siblings: Alice Bean, Earl Stevens (Leonie), Leon Stevens (Ismay), Erna Stovell (John), Clinton Stevens (Aggie) and the many generations of their extended families. Noel was well loved by Elonda's family: Leah Lee (William), Terry Wong (Angie), David Wong, the Yees and Mary and Albert Mah and their families. He will also be lovingly remembered by the many members of the Carey and Harris families, both here and abroad.Here in Bermuda and around the world, Noel was a wonderful friend and mentor, to young and old; a godfather to many; and known as 'Uncle Noel' to a multitude of people. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel (Morris) and Geraldine Stevens, and sister Inga Postlethwaite. In keeping with Noel's wishes, a Private Graveside Service was held on Saturday, September 19th at the Wesley Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, to honour his memory, may be made to the Bermuda Heart Foundation @ www.bermudaheartfoundation.com , 87 Front Street, Hamilton HM 11 OR Wesley Methodist Church @ NTB Account #20006060490353100, 43 Church Street, Hamilton HM12. Thank you.Au gustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

