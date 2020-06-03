We regret to announce the passing of NOEL WINSTON LATHAN, beloved husband of Jean Lathan, son of the late Lefroy Turner Garfield Sr and Frederica Ann Elizabeth Lathan (nee Davis), loving father of Nolana "Lana", CleAnn "Dee", Dezane "Dezi", John (Caroline), Jody (Trina), brother of Thomas "Joe" (Josephine), Jordon (Christine), Gathan "Jackie", Fredrick O'Neil (Tequila), Althea (Clency) and Juanita, in his 75th year, of Unit 34, 4 Olive Bank Drive Warwick.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: ShaKai, Codie (Kayla); sister-in-law: Kathleen; special children: Carol (Paul), Colin; special grandchildren: Tiffany, Vaughn; special nephew: Shawn; special friends: James and Barbara Hughes, Stephen Todd, Kenneth "Pop" Simmons Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many other special relatives and friends. Noel was predeceased by siblings Lefroy (Jr), Marylou, Herman, Davis, Nelson, Gerry, Graham.For funeral service information, please contact: [email protected] Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 3, 2020