A Graveside service for NORDIA CARENA LOWE POWNALL, daughter of Wilfred and Carmen Pownall, loving mother to Teiko , Terencio and the late Travis Lowe. Grandmother to Sanaaj Lowe-Steede and Nalah Goater, sister to Kennedy, Gerald, Jason, Peter, Aneis and Sandra Pownall and the late Ruthlyn Fashala, in her 55th year of 1 Belair East 6 School Crescent Lane, Sandys will be held at St. Annes Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12pm. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10.00am - 1100am.Lovingly remembered by nephews: Andrew Pownall, Allahkahn Fashala and Keshawn Pownall; nieces: Jodi and Karesia Pownall; special friend: Terrence Lowe.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comWE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Nordia Carena Lowe Pownall.
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 24, 2020