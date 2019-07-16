Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Louise Christensen. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the death of MRS NORMA LOUISE CHRISTENSEN, beloved wife of the late Fred Christensen, of St George's Parish, in her 87th year.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date An accomplished artist, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and many dear friends both here and abroad.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the ICU at King Edward Vll Memorial Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda Society of Arts, City Hall, Hamilton or at PO Box HM 1202, Hamilton HM FX. Condolences may be shared through



We regret to announce the death of MRS NORMA LOUISE CHRISTENSEN, beloved wife of the late Fred Christensen, of St George's Parish, in her 87th year.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date An accomplished artist, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and many dear friends both here and abroad.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the ICU at King Edward Vll Memorial Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda Society of Arts, City Hall, Hamilton or at PO Box HM 1202, Hamilton HM FX. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Published in The Royal Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers