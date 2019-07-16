We regret to announce the death of MRS NORMA LOUISE CHRISTENSEN, beloved wife of the late Fred Christensen, of St George's Parish, in her 87th year.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date An accomplished artist, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and many dear friends both here and abroad.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the ICU at King Edward Vll Memorial Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda Society of Arts, City Hall, Hamilton or at PO Box HM 1202, Hamilton HM FX. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019