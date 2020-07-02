It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of OCTAVIA ROMBEIRO, beloved wife of the late Luis Rombeiro; cherished mother of Julieta Bento and Luisa Sousa; of Smith's Parish in her 99th year.A private funeral service was held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday July 1, 2020 followed by a private family interment at Holy Calvary Cemetery, Devonshire.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be most appreciated to PALS Cancer Care in Bermuda at https://pals.bm/support-us/donate-online. She is also survived by her grandchildren John Bento Jr. (Cynthia), Natalie Young (Eric), Lisa Finnerty (Chris/Ian); 14 great grandchildren; sister Laura DaCosta in Azores; special friend and caregiver Fatima Repose; other relatives abroad. She was predeceased by great grandchild Levi Bento.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 2, 2020