Guest Book View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

Oda Adelle Mallory, beloved mother to Deborah Mallory Hunter of North Carolina, USA, Ralph Mallory Jr and Patrick Burgess in her 84th year of # 6 Hillview Lane, Warwick WK 05. She also leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren: Katrina Hunter of Florida, Samuel Hunter Jr of Massachusetts and Rajiv Mallory; three great-grandchildren: Joia and Riahz Mallory and Savannah Hunter; brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Joan Ratteray; god-daughters: Michelle Simmons, Lenamay Simmons and Tamika Todd; special son: Lloyd Morrison; special friends: Malikah Symonds, cousin Heather Ross, Dorothy Middleton, Desiree Woods, Anita Masters, Linda Mello, Lisa Whitehead and Jennifer Darrell. Also known as the host of the Living Memories radio programme as ""Blondell"", Oda will lovingly be remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention at a funeral service celebrating her life on Wednesday 9th August, 2020 at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton at 2:00pm. Interment to follow at the Somerset Methodist Church Cemetery, Long Bay Lane, off Somerset Road, Sandys.



Visitation will be held at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick Tuesday 8th September, 2020 from 7:00 to 8:30pm and on Wednesday from 1:00 to 1:50pm at Wesley Methodist Church. Oda Mallory was a past president of The Orchid Charity Club.



Relatives and friends, social distancing and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines is required. Mask must be worn for the duration of the services.



In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to charity # 171 PALS in Oda Mallory's memory.



AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



Oda Adelle Mallory, beloved mother to Deborah Mallory Hunter of North Carolina, USA, Ralph Mallory Jr and Patrick Burgess in her 84th year of # 6 Hillview Lane, Warwick WK 05. She also leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren: Katrina Hunter of Florida, Samuel Hunter Jr of Massachusetts and Rajiv Mallory; three great-grandchildren: Joia and Riahz Mallory and Savannah Hunter; brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Joan Ratteray; god-daughters: Michelle Simmons, Lenamay Simmons and Tamika Todd; special son: Lloyd Morrison; special friends: Malikah Symonds, cousin Heather Ross, Dorothy Middleton, Desiree Woods, Anita Masters, Linda Mello, Lisa Whitehead and Jennifer Darrell. Also known as the host of the Living Memories radio programme as ""Blondell"", Oda will lovingly be remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention at a funeral service celebrating her life on Wednesday 9th August, 2020 at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton at 2:00pm. Interment to follow at the Somerset Methodist Church Cemetery, Long Bay Lane, off Somerset Road, Sandys.Visitation will be held at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick Tuesday 8th September, 2020 from 7:00 to 8:30pm and on Wednesday from 1:00 to 1:50pm at Wesley Methodist Church. Oda Mallory was a past president of The Orchid Charity Club.Relatives and friends, social distancing and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines is required. Mask must be worn for the duration of the services.In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to charity # 171 PALS in Oda Mallory's memory.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers