We regret to announce the passing of Olive Lenora Burgess Salina (nee) Peniston, Daughter of the late Dorothy Louise (Baby) Peniston; Mother of Noel (Joy), Antony (Ann) Burgess; and the late George (Peter), Calvin, Elmer Burgess, Dorothy Smith, Astoria Smith (Carlton), Georgine Symonds, Gaynelle Williams (Gary), the late Yanthe Lee, Dianna Burgess, Leslie Ann Smith and Melita Olden, in her 95th year, of Unit 6 Whale Bay Road Southampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020