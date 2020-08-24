Olivia Botelho DoCouto

Obituary

A graveside service for Olivia Botelho DoCouto, beloved wife of the late Eduardo Cabral Docouto of 'Endurance', #12 My Lord's Bay Road, Hamilton Parish in her 93rd year; loving mother to Jose (Filomena) Cabral, Carlos (Julie) Cabral, John (Penny) Cabral and Paul (Becci) DoCouto will be held on Wednesday 26th August, 2020 at St. Paul's Cemetery, Middle Road, Paget at 11am. There will be no viewing.She leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren: Veronica (Marc) Baptista, Mark (Catia) Cabral, Claudia (Kian) Wookey, Miguel Cabral, Erika (Ronald) Denbrook, Daniel Cabral, Jonathan (Melanie) Cabral, Lilly DoCouto and River DoCouto; 14 great-granchildren; brother Joao Botelho Rebelo (Azores); her loving friend and care-giver Fatima, dear friends Mary Martin and Lidia Oliveira, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention in Azores and Canada. Colours may be worn.In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to P.A.L's in Olivia Botelho DoCouto's memory.Please adhere to Covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020
