OSMOND REGO was born in Bermuda on February 26th 1937.Our Dad passed away on March 31st 2020 in his home of Dingle Dell in Cornwall England .It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Osmond Hartley Rego in his 83rd year.Beloved husband of Andrea; cherished father of Linda (Peter) Adderley, Phillip (Maria) Verna (Andrew) Baptiste, Lisa Rego and Patrick (Paula) Rego; sister Inez's Lovel; loving grandfather of Ashley (Florin) Radu, Adam (Marilee) Rego, Tracie Baptiste, Alex and Lucas Rego; great grandchildren Sienna, Gabrial, Jackson, Zarah and twin boys will be born in May.Fondly remembered by special niece Naomi and Mikayla Lema other nieces and nephew and many special family and friends.Osmond was the brother to the late Vivian Mello and Violet Marshall.Graveside service is TODAY April 15th in Cornwall UK.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020