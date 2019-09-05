We regret to announce the death of Mrs P. Elizabeth Cabral, beloved wife of the late Tony Cabral, of St George's Parish, in her 94th year.A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Chapel of Ease, St David's at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bm She is survived by her children: Tony (Diana), Peter (Jean), Martha, Mary (Bill); ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister: Margo; brothers: Leslie, Noel and Alfred; numerous other relatives and many dear friends.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019