It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann Bruun (nee Souza), in her 85th year, wife of the late Tage Bruun, mother of Karla (Chet), Hans (Jenny) Kristen (Bob); daughter of the late Charlotte and Frank Souza, grandmother to Ashley, Karsten, Michael and Melissa, great-grandmother to David, Alf and Benjamin. She is survived by sisters Brenda (Ernest), Rene (Benjamin - deceased) and brother Donald (Rosie-deceased). She was predeceased by siblings Louise, Mary, Edith, John and Gilbert.She will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, and nephews and many neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be held in the near future. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 11, 2020