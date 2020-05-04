Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA SISLEY TANNER DOUGLAS. View Sign Obituary

PATRICIA SISLEY TANNER DOUGLASJuly 27th 1952 - April 24th 2020It is with deep sadness we announce Trish died suddenly on Friday, April 24th of a heart attack. She leaves behind her loving sister Gail Hassel, her niece Patricia Elliott (Adam), nephew Jamie Hassel (Chon) and great nieces Mia, MaLi and MiLa.Trish was predeceased by her parents Arthur James (Bob) Tanner and Marion Tanner (Greer). She was born in Victoria, lived in Bermuda for 50+ years and has spent her last 6 years in Canada at Highgate Senior Residence in Ancaster. While in Bermuda Trish worked for the Bank of Bermuda in the real estate dept. then at Bermuda Realty. Trish loved to travel, garden, play cribbage. She loved being at the cottage and going to the movies. She was an active volunteer for National Trust, the Aquarium and SPCA.I would like to thank her best friends Carole Figueiredo and Ann Rego for their unconditional love and support.



