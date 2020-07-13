We regret to announce the death of PATRICIA STOCKTON NEE WOOLLARD, in her 81st year, on July 6th 2020 in VA USA - wife of the late Ronald Stockton and daughter of the late Charles and Hilda Woollard (Bda).She is survived by her daughter Heidi and sons Todd, Bradley and Kevin (all of the USA) - numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.Brothers Arnold (Wendy) (UK) and Wilbur (Selena) Woollard (Bda) - sister Carol Dunstan (BDA) (Keith deceased).Predeceased by brother Charlie Woollard (Can) and sister Judy Estep (USA).A memorial service will be held at a later date in VA USA.
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 13, 2020