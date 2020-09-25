It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PAUL JAMES CHRISTIE, beloved husband of Dianne, loving father of Leanne Torres (Jose), Katrina Christie, Caitlyn Christie (Stefan) and Cheyenne Christie of Heydon Cottage, Heydon Drive, Sandys. Paul passed in the UK on Sept 19th 2020 after a 13 month battle with cancer at age 61. Paul was Papa to AzÃ and Caleb Ingham, Aiden and Rae-Lynn Torres and Jazzlyn Maybury.He was the son of Roy and the late Ivy Christie (UK) and son in law to Ann and the late David Morgan, brother to Raymond (Julie) Christie, David (Jacqui) Christie and Geoffrey (Liz) Christie, brother in law to Sharon Morgan, Carol Faries (Nick) and Chuck Morgan (Nikki). He also leaves to cherish his memory nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.A Memorial Service will take place in Bermuda at a later date following cremation in England.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 25, 2020