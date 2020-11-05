Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL JAMES CHRISTIE. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PAUL JAMES CHRISTIE, beloved husband of Dianne, loving father of Leanne Torres (Jose), Katrina Christie, Caitlyn Christie (Stefan) and Cheyenne Christie of Heydon Cottage, Heydon Drive, Sandys. Paul passed in the UK on Sept 19th 2020 after a 13 month battle with cancer at age 61. Paul was Papa to AzÃ­ and Caleb Ingham, Aiden and Rae-Lynn Torres and Jazzlyn Maybury.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Memorial Service for family and close friends will take place at Heydon Trust, outdoors near the Chapel, on Saturday November 7th 2020 at 3.00pm.Paul requested that football jerseys (especially Chelsea :0), Adidas, or casual sportswear be worn. Please wear masks and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to PALS, 18 Point Finger Rd, Paget, DV 04.He was the son of Roy and the late Ivy Christie (UK) and son in law to Ann and the late David Morgan, brother to Raymond (Julie) Christie, David (Jacqui) Christie and Geoffrey (Liz) Christie, brother in law to Sharon Morgan, Carol Faries (Nick) and Chuck Morgan (Nikki). He also leaves to cherish his memory nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Special thanks to Dr C Price, PALS, Dr S Alikhani, Kathy Fox, Oncology staff and nurses, ER Department, the MEF and Rosewood Management and Staff, Sandys Boat Club Committee and Members, Heydon Trust, Kim Sheen and Addenbrokes Lewin Ward.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



