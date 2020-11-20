It's with great sadness to announce the death of PAUL KEVIN DARRELL, the son of the late Wellington Francis Darrell and Mildred Wilhelmina Darrell nee Thomas, of # 32 St Anne's Road, Southampton.He leaves to mourn brother Wellington Francis Darrell Jr, (Brenda); sisters Rosemary Wickham, Donnamarie Fubler, (Stansfield), Dr Saadia Bean (Pastor Detroy), Verona Darrell; nieces Timara Senior (Wayne), Kelee' Darrell; nephews Trenton Fubler, Detroy Bean II; great niece Trenique Fubler-Hughes; great nephew Mathias Bean; aunt Joan VanPutten; best friend Anthony Faries and numerous relatives, friends and Henry VIII family. Predeceased brother Collin Darrell.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020