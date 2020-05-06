We regret to announce the passing of PAUL LAMAR SMITH, January 7, 1970 â€" April 30, 2020, son of Paul Shiell (Creavery) and Sharon Stowe, stepson of Edward Stowe, father of Jahzari Smith.He is also survived by Siblings: Dawnea Lewis (Jason Lewis), Sharai Brunson, Toriano Shiell (Sarah), Natasha Caisey (Shawn Caisey), Kylah Stowe, and Edward Stowe IV; aunts and uncles: Everett Shiell, Brenda Gilbert, Ross & Jane Smith, Joseph & Yvonne Smith, Carlton Smith, Albert and Janet Smith, Judy Ible, Maxine Smith, Deborah Smith, Milton and Teree Smith, Malcolm Smith, Jennifer Smith, Sylvia Smith; nieces and nephews: Tiffany Butterfield (Keishen Bean), Cree and Koa Bean, Kalen and Jahrai Brunson, Eric Shiell; numerous cousins, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 6, 2020