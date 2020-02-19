A service celebrating the life of Pauline Anne Forbes, beloved wife of 'Willie' Forbes of Paget Parish, will be held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, South Road, Paget on Friday February 21, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Interment will follow the service in St. Paul's Churchyard, Middle Road, Paget.
She is also survived by her children: Stuart, Anna Fung (Alain), Robert; mother Vivienne; brothers Stephen (Sian) Brown, Andrew (Amanda) Brown; other family and friends both here and abroad.
Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm
Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020