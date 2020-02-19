Pauline Anne Forbes

  "Willie, and your entire family, you have my heartfelt..."
    - Tanya Dyer
    - Tanya Dyer
  "A kind and lovely lady. To Willie, Anna and all the..."
    - Dawn Andrews
    - Dawn Andrews
Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
32 Mount Hill
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM AX
(441)-292-3320
Obituary

A service celebrating the life of Pauline Anne Forbes, beloved wife of 'Willie' Forbes of Paget Parish, will be held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, South Road, Paget on Friday February 21, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Interment will follow the service in St. Paul's Churchyard, Middle Road, Paget.
She is also survived by her children: Stuart, Anna Fung (Alain), Robert; mother Vivienne; brothers Stephen (Sian) Brown, Andrew (Amanda) Brown; other family and friends both here and abroad.

Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm

Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
