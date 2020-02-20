A service celebrating the life of Pauline Anne Forbes, beloved wife of 'Willie' Forbes of Paget Parish, will be held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, South Road, Paget on Friday February 21, 2020 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service in St. Paul's Churchyard, Middle Road, Paget.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda Hospitals Auxilliary ay P. O. Box HM 1023 (NTB account 20006060210024100) or to the Bermuda Heart Foundation at Suite 1189, 48 Parlaville Road, Hamilton HM 11 She is also survived by her children: Stuart, Anna Fung (Alain), Robert; mother Vivienne; brothers Stephen (Sian) Brown, Andrew (Amanda) Brown; other family and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020