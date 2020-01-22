A private graveside service for the late MRS PAULINE BRETA POWELL, beloved wife of the late Clifford N. Powell, of Devonshire Parish, in her 95th year, was held at St Mary's Churchyard, Middle Road, Warwick on Friday January 17, 2020. Donations in her memory may be made to PALS at P O Box DV19 Devonshire, DV BX or online to www.pals.bm; or to Agape House Friends of Hospice at Suite 124, 48 Par-la-ville Road, Hamilton HM 11.She is survived by her children George, Roger, Judy (Clive), Peter (Anselma), Beverly Jane; 5 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren; sisters Peggy and Anne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020