PAULINE VIRGINA BISSELL, RNWe regret to announce the passing of Pauline Virginia BISSELL (nee Daley), beloved wife of Alan John Bissell on the 24th March, 2020, in Toronto, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and Dementia.A former nurse at KEMH (1965 to 1980) and later Director of the Wee Learn Nursery at the First Baptist Church, Middle Road, Devonshire (1990 to 2000).Survived by their children Andrew (Katerina) and Diane (Sean) and their grandchildren Sienna, Evan, Ryan and Alexandra and numerous friends and relatives.A cremation service was held at the Elgin Mills Funeral Home at 10am on Saturday 28th, March, 2020.Donations in her memory may be made to The Pastor, First Baptist Church, 134 Middle Road, Devonshire



PAULINE VIRGINA BISSELL, RNWe regret to announce the passing of Pauline Virginia BISSELL (nee Daley), beloved wife of Alan John Bissell on the 24th March, 2020, in Toronto, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and Dementia.A former nurse at KEMH (1965 to 1980) and later Director of the Wee Learn Nursery at the First Baptist Church, Middle Road, Devonshire (1990 to 2000).Survived by their children Andrew (Katerina) and Diane (Sean) and their grandchildren Sienna, Evan, Ryan and Alexandra and numerous friends and relatives.A cremation service was held at the Elgin Mills Funeral Home at 10am on Saturday 28th, March, 2020.Donations in her memory may be made to The Pastor, First Baptist Church, 134 Middle Road, Devonshire Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020

