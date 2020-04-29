We regret to announce the passing of PEARL LOUISE SMITH of 4 Random Lane, Warwick, in her 84th year, wife of the late Reginald Smith, daughter of the late Christina and the late Noel Pearman, loving mother of Lillian Grant, Reginald Butch Smith, Anita Finote Wears (Gary), Yvette Davis (Kevin), Trounsell Leroy Smith (Carla) and Cheryl Missy Beach; father of children Trounsell Brown Smith.She is also survived by brothers and sisters Noel Pearman (Ione), Geraldine Lambert, late Raymond, Rosina Burgess (Charles), Charles Pearman (Gwen), Shirley Hollis (Phillip), Christine Pearman, Alec Russell (Danette), Josephine Lathan (Joseph); 19 Grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.She was predeceased by sisters Joy Pearman and Barbara Smith, brothers Bernard Pearman and Edward Russell.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020