PEARL THOMPSON

Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Pearl Thompson, wife of the late Isaiah (Jack) Thompson, daughter of the late Chutcan and Etheline Mangaroo, loving mother to Richard and Michael Thompson and Desiree Smith, sister to Ocar Black (Inez), Brenton Managroo, Violet Salmon, Sylvia Baghaloo, the late Leslie and Wilmont Margaroo, Gloria Wood and Roslyn Rocto, in her 77th year of 10 South Avenue, Southampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020
