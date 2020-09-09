We regret to announce the passing of PETER BENJAMIN LLEWELLYN, loving husband of Evelyn Anne (Lyn), peacefully at home in his 65th year. Survived by his children Gavin (Elizabeth) and Sacha Pedro (Chris): grandchildren Rhys and Ariana Pedro and Huw Llewellyn; also by his brothers Gerry (Maggie) and David (Karen) and their families in the UK. He was predeceased by parents Benjamin and Mary Llewellyn and brother Geoff. He will be sorely missed by friends and family both in Bermuda and worldwide. His family request that donations be made to PALS in his memory.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020