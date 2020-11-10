It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PETER JOHN MURRAY RODGER, beloved husband and best friend of Louise.Loving brother of sisters Jennifer and Alison (Dave), and his nephew Chris (Emma) and their children, Will, Isla and Maria and many other friends and family.A Celebration of his Life will take place at a future date. Thank you to all those for their care and support throughout a difficult time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS, 18 Point Finger Road, Paget, DV 04 or The Feeding Programme at Christ Church Warwick. Account : Butterfield of Bank, Christ Church #20006 060 342537 100.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020