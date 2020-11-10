PETER JOHN MURRAY RODGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER JOHN MURRAY RODGER.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PETER JOHN MURRAY RODGER, beloved husband and best friend of Louise.Loving brother of sisters Jennifer and Alison (Dave), and his nephew Chris (Emma) and their children, Will, Isla and Maria and many other friends and family.A Celebration of his Life will take place at a future date. Thank you to all those for their care and support throughout a difficult time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS, 18 Point Finger Road, Paget, DV 04 or The Feeding Programme at Christ Church Warwick. Account : Butterfield of Bank, Christ Church #20006 060 342537 100.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.