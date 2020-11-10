It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PETER JOSEPH TRURAN, at his home on November 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Peter is predeceased by his parents Harry Joseph and Ruth Christina Truran and his son Alex. He leaves behind his beloved wife Betsy, brother Harry (Beverly), daughter Kim (Les) and son Ian (Bettina). Peter was a very proud Poppa/Pops to Korey, Cameron, Casey and Christian and he had a very special relationship with his Aunt Barbara Anderson. He also leaves behind many other cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.A graveside service will be held at St Paul's Church, Paget on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 4pm. Colours to be worn. COVID-19 guidelines to be followed.In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made online to PALS or to Meals on Wheels.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020