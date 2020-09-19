We regret to announce the death of Mrs. Phyllis Elsie Blyden beloved wife of the late Rudolph Blyden Sr. Mother to Paddy Jean Wright, Rudolph Blyden Jr. (Teresa), Paulette Brangman and the late Roseann Easton.Grandchildren Earl, Eugene, Aaron, Sarah, Annisha, Rebecca, Pernell Jr. (PJ) Jade & HannahBrothers Hilton and Leonard Hayward; sisters Lois Jones, (Twin), Dorothy Williams (Webster), Violet Hayward, Carolyn Hollis, Martha Bean and Pearline Place.Funeral Service will be held at the Seventh - Day Adventist Midland Heights Church, 145 North Shore Road. Further notice will be in the Wednesday Gazette.Please adhere to the Convid # 19 restrictions - masks and distancing.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2020