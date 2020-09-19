Phyllis Elsie Blyden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Elsie Blyden.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of Mrs. Phyllis Elsie Blyden beloved wife of the late Rudolph Blyden Sr. Mother to Paddy Jean Wright, Rudolph Blyden Jr. (Teresa), Paulette Brangman and the late Roseann Easton.Grandchildren Earl, Eugene, Aaron, Sarah, Annisha, Rebecca, Pernell Jr. (PJ) Jade & HannahBrothers Hilton and Leonard Hayward; sisters Lois Jones, (Twin), Dorothy Williams (Webster), Violet Hayward, Carolyn Hollis, Martha Bean and Pearline Place.Funeral Service will be held at the Seventh - Day Adventist Midland Heights Church, 145 North Shore Road. Further notice will be in the Wednesday Gazette.Please adhere to the Convid # 19 restrictions - masks and distancing.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.