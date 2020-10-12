July 5th, 1942 â€" October 7th, 2020We regret to announce the passing of Phyllis Mary Ellen Gayle (nee Beane), daughter of the late Kathleen Bean; mother of Marleen (Nesbit), Cyril (Lynell), Diane, Michele (Cammie), Randolph (deceased), Neville, Jean-Ann (Kennedy - deceased), Leo and Leon, in her 79th year, of # 13 St. Augustine Lane, Lower Apt. Pembroke HM 10.Funeral arrangements will be in Thursday 15th October 2020 Gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020