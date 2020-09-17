Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pearman Funeral Home PO Box MA 130 Somerset , Bermuda PO Box MA 13 (441)-234-0422 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of PHYLLIS RUTH CHRISTINE PEDRO (NEE CARTER), wife of the late John Pedro Sr., beloved mother of John (Carla) Pedro Jr., Patrick (Rhona) Pedro, Sandra (Eugene) Hypolite and the late Timothy Pedro (daughter-in-law Theresa) in her 81st year of Wilson Place, Sandys.Due to the present circumstances regarding the coronavirus, a private service will be held at St. James Church on Saturday, September 19th 2020. A viewing will be held at the Pearman Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.Flowers may be sent. Please utilize face masks and physical distancing for both the viewing and the service.She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Duayne, Patrice, Patrick Leevon, Rebecca, Shane, Laurie and Noah, 7 great grandchildren, special friend Stanley Thompson, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



