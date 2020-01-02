AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of Mrs PHYLLIS TWEED (nee FURBERT), loving wife of the late Sinclair Tweed, beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Olga Furbert, loving mother of Derek Furbert (Joann) and Jo Ann Furbert and sister to Lloyd Furbert (Gayle), Gloria Pearman, late Norris Furbert, Hyacinth Furbert, Eunice Baxter and Lorraine Woolridge, in her 97th year, of #10 Camp Road, Warwick.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020