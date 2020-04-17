A private family graveside service was held for QUINTON WILLIAM BURROWS, beloved brother to Dennis Burrows (Cherly), Calvin Burrows (Marsha), Lynn Stephenson and Carol-Ann Burchall (Wayne) of 16 South Breakers Road, Smith's Parish.Lovingly remembered by: aunt Gerline Gomes; nephews Leonard (Lenny) Burrows, Marcal Burrows, Kyle Burrows and Courtney Stephenson; nieces Deanne Burrows, Nikia Burrows and Jeronna Burrows; great niece Layla Perry-Burrows; great nephews Lennon Raynor-Burrows and Ciaro Stephenson; god-children Sharai Brunson, Kaleel Brunson and the late Ryan Brunson Jr., Nataline Cholmondeley and Kalifah Cholmondeley; special cousins Johnette Smith and Patricia Best; special friends Darius Tucker, Gregory Jacobs, Vernon Trott, Troy Trott, Carlton Smith, Marguerite Smith, Kai Miller, Veronica Graham, other family and friends too numerous to mention. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the Dr. Beresford Swan Dialysis Unit.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comWE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Quinton William Burrows
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020