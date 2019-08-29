AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Radia "Nadine" B.E Butler, daughter of the late Stuart "Jump" Harvey and Nadine Harvey (nee Cann), mother to Sandra Ford (Terry Gibbons), Herline "Help" Harvey, Maxine Steede, Roy "Nicky" Butler (Pamela), and Sherlene Rayner (the late Earl Maclane Rayner), sister to Jean Dillas, the late Stuart "Sonnie" Harvey, Errol "Plunky" Harvey and Ronald Harvey, of 27 Cooks Hill Rd, Sandys.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019