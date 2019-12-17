We regret to announce the passing of MR RALPH EUGENE "Ninty-Doc" WELLMAN, well-known Carpenter and Taxi Operator of T1552; beloved husband of the late Brenda; beloved father to Michael and Paul and grandfather to Nesta and Pion, in his 82nd year, of "Casa-Anglia", 5 Tribe Road #1, Warwick WK 09. Also left to cherish his memory are sister: Brenette Bulford (Texas), brother: Wilbert Wellman and brother-in-law: Myron Butterfield.A service celebrating his life is being planned for January, 2020.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019