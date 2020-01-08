A service celebrating the life of MR RALPH EUGENE "Ninety" "Doc" WELLMAN, well-known carpenter and taxi operator of T1552, beloved husband of the late Brenda, beloved father of Michael and Paul and grandfather of Nesta and Pjon, in his 83rd year, of "Casa-Anglia", 5 Tribe Road #1, Warwick WK 09, will be held at Bright Temple AME Church, Spring Hill, Warwick, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1pm. Interment will follow in St John's Cemetery, Pembroke.Visitation: Amis Memorial Chapel, tonight, January 8, 2020 from 7.30 - 9pm and also at the church on Thursday, from 12pm â€" 12.50pm.Also left to cherish his memory are: sister Burnette Blueford (Texas), brother Wilbert Wellman, brother-in-law Myron Butterfield and other relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020