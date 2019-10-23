AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR RAMSAY ANDREW "BO" SAGGAR, loving husband of Crystal Saggar, father of Ramsay and Marley Saggar, son of the late Ramsay and late Elizabeth Saggar, brother to David Saggar (Jacqueline), Shawnette Robinson (Ivan), Christina Maybury, Tiffanie Todd (Richard) and Sheila Pitcher, in his 52nd year, of #16 Teebox Cottage, Tribe Road #2, Warwick. Funeral services will be held at New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre, Dundonald Street on Sunday, October 26, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019