We regret to announce the passing of RANDALL EUGENE WATSON, beloved husband of the late Michelle Watson, father of Eugene and E.J.; son of the late Thelma Watson Lovell of Lower West Apt. #10 Smith's Ave. Warwick WK 03 in his 69 year. He is also survived by sisters: Thelma Rose DeSilva (Edward), Elizabeth Plummer (Paul) and Sandra Wallace (Frankie); nieces, nephews, god children and other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020