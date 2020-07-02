It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of RANDALL O'BRIEN 'TOM JONES' 'RANDY' KING beloved husband of Jannet King and son of the late Alfred King and Rosalie (Duerden) King of # 17 South Court Ave., Paget PG 06 in his 70th year and well known Taxi operator of T1172.He leaves to cherish his memory children Randall King Jr, special King; stepchildren Yusef Richardson (Christa), Julia Clarke (Malcolm) and Lloyd Holder (Antonia); brother Cranfield King (USA) and sister Karen Reaves (Curtis) (USA). Funeral arrangements will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 2, 2020