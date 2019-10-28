RANDOLPH FRANCIS FURBERT

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of RANDOLPH FRANCIS FURBERT, beloved husband of Cora Gail Furbert, son of the late Randolph George and Gladys Furbert, loving father to Paul Furbert, John Furbert and Heather Roberts, daughters-in-law Olive Furbert and Jeanna Furbert, son-in-law Richard Roberts. Brother to: Dean, Solomon, Loren, David, Andre, Gleora, Charlotte, Ivena, Beulah and Beverley, in his 85th year, of 24 Aubrey Road, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
