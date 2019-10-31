A Home-Going service for RANDOLPH FRANCIS FURBERT, beloved husband of Cora Gail Furbert (nee Burrows), son of the late Randolph George Sr and Gladys Furbert, loving father to Paul Furbert, John Furbert and Heather Roberts, daughters-in-law: Olive Furbert and Jeanna Furbert, son-in-law: Richard Roberts, brother to Dean, Solomon, Loren (Chick) and Andre Furbert; sisters: Ivena Laurenceo, Beulah Armstrong, Beverley Mingo, the late David Furbert, Gleora Sibley and Charlotte Ming, in his 85th year of 24 Aubrey Road Hamilton, will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore, Pembroke on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at The Holy Trinity Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Crawl Gospel Hall, Hamilton Parish on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at The First Church of God, North Shore, Pembroke on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Johnae, Candace, Kezia, Aaron, Nyah Roberts; brothers-in-law: Donaldo Laurenceo, Frederick Ming, Sinclair Richards, Kenneth C. Burrows; sisters-in-law: Gilda Richards, Marie, Anita and Myrtus Furbert; nieces and nephews: too numerous to mention; special friends: Crawl Gospel Hall Church Family, Brethren Assemblies, Beekeeping Associations (Local and International), PALS, Dean Henderson and Dejuan Seymour.Randolph Furbert was predeceased by grandchild: Shiloh Roberts; mother-in-law: Mrs. Elsie Burrows; father-in-law: Mr. Kenneth Parke Burrows; brother-in-law: Woodrow Burrows.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Randolph Francis Furbert.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019