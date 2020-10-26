Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy William Davis. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Randy William Davis, beloved son of the late Allan William "Dick" Davis and Ovis Yvonne Davis (nee Swan), loving father of DaWayne Fubler, brother of Zaneta (Clarence), Lisa Janita (Philip), Devon (Luz) and the late Richardo "Sharkey" Davis, in his 64th year, of George's Bay Lane, Somerset.A private family service celebrating his life will be held. He also leaves to cherish his memory his aunts and uncles Dalton (Dee Dee) Simmons, Elizabeth Bean, Margaret Pearman, Rozina (Larry) Love, Stephanie (Arthur) Bascome, Emily (Reginald) Tucker, Sharron (George) Poole and Violet (Patrick) Estephane, nephews and niece Wendell (Stacee), Joseph (Lola) (Smoo), Princeton (Alexis) Hunt, Jumaane Davis, Sophia and Lorenzo Burch, and Darien (DJ) and Devon Lambert, great-nephews and nieces D'Undre and D'Andrea Seymour, Angelis, Ahziah, King, Kendell and Peyton Hunt and Adiah Jennings, special cousins Velda Daniels, Jacqueline Cann, del Monte Davis, Corvet Curly, Yusef Outerbridge, Dudley and Dwight Richardson, Craig, Carlos and Crystal Pearman, Colin and Julia Washington, Sha Basden and Keith Swan, Godfather Charles "Blackbeard" Rochester, Godmother Janet Roth (nee Whitehead) and Godson O'Neal Edness, special friends Mr. Nelson Hunt, Carlton "Chalk" Zuill, Jerome "Boney" Smith, Michael Smith, Al Anderson, Rosetta, the Seventh Day Adventist family and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



