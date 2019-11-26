Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Beach. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Raymond Winfield Beach. A Home Going service for MR RAYMOND WINFIELD BEACH, beloved husband to Judith Beach, son of the late Ashley and Mildred Beach, loving father to Raymond Jr., Karen and Sandra Beach and the late Rhonda Beach-Hollis, brother to Maxwell and Millard Beach, Diane Rayner, Jean Martin, Madree Joliffe, Andrea Beach, the late Frederick and Ashley Jr Beach, taxi driver of T1024, in his 81st year, of 36 Cedar Park, Devonshire will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore, Pembroke Today, November 26, 2019 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at Christ Church Cemetery, Devonshire. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The First Church of God, North Shore, Pembroke Today, November 26, 2019 from 12.00pm â€" 12.50 pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Raymond Beach III, Henry Talbot IV, Jahmari Beach, Rheba Simmons; great- grandchildren: Sa'Ray, Riley, Sariah, Zaidha, Aiden and Kez; special adopted daughter: Terry-Lynn Thompson, special adopted grand-daughter: Madison Thompson; sisters-in-law: Ursula Galloway and Julie Beach; brothers-in-law Paul Seymour, Michael Rayner, Kenneth Joliffe, Donald Galloway (deceased); special friends: MacArthur and Brenda Furbert, Denton Outerbridge, Calvin Shabazz, Tyeasha Haase (Care-Giver), Christ Church Devonshire Family, Leopards Club Family, Ex-Artillery Family and Social Club Family.



Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019

