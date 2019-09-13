A Celebration-of-Life service for RAYMOND EUGENE "BOOTSIE" JONES, beloved son of the late Quillard Iona Jones and cherished brother of Charlene (Ernest) Carter, Carmen Hopkins and Cheryl (Everald) Jones-Stanley, of 64 Scott's Hill Road, Sandys, will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St James Anglican Church at 3pm. Viewing will take place on Sunday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm and Monday afternoon from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Pearman's Funeral Home, 128 Somerset Road, Sandys Parish.Raymond leaves to mourn his nieces: Latisha Hopkins and Kennia Jones; his nephews: D'Wayne Hopkins and Chike' Jones; his great-nieces: Kaiya Baker and Khari Fough; aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, friends and good friend, Russell Williams.Interment will follow at St James Anglican Church cemetary.COLOURS can be worn.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019