WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Raymond Gordon Sinclair Smith. A Memorial Service for RAYMOND GORDON SINCLAIR SMITH, son of the late Gordon Jr. and Jannie Christina Ming (nee Smith), brother to Doreen Simmons (Danny), Freeman Smith, Wanli Ming (Angela) , in his 71st year of 1304 Spring Field Ave, Irvington New Jersey, USA will be held at Calvary Gospel Chapel, 18 Middle Road, Southampton, on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 at 11.00am. Lovingly remembered by nephews: Elijah Richardson, Daniel and Dietrich Simmons, Solomon Ming nieces: Wanneeka Saunders and Kealah Ming; aunts: Eleanor Davis (Charles), Ghale Smith; uncles: David Smith (Jean); special cousin: Sandra Ming and Family; special friends: James Stowe, Dean Smith, Marilyn Smith, Lynette Khaleed and Shirley Rogers; many more cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Please adhere to covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.Colours May Be Worn.Raymond Smith was pre-deceased uncles: William and John Smith, Reginald (Sonny), Foster (Speedy), Wilbur, Clarendon (Baby) Ming; aunts: Carolina, Viola, Adora and Amy Smith; Pamela Levon and Phyllis Augustus. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020