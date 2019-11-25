A service celebrating the life of RAYMOND MAURICE CONSTABLE, beloved husband of Sheila Constable; son of the late Rose Constable, will be held at St John's Church, St John's Road, Pembroke on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online at www.pals.bm; or to Meals On Wheels at P O Box DV 383 Devonshire DV BX.He was the loving father of Kevin Constable (Karen), Karen Brine (David), Cheryl Kim Darrell (Jerome) and brother Kenneth Constable. He will be lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Chantal (Christopher), Reva, Craig (Hiliary), Joshua (Jessica), Jordan (Rachael); and great- grandchildren: Cayden, Sol and Reia; nephews: Kyle, Scott and Mark Constable; niece: Monica Constable Turner; brother-in-law: Michael Cassidy; longtime employer SAL; other family and friends. Colours may be wornThere will be No ViewingCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019