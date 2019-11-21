AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR RAYMOND WINFIELD BEACH, beloved husband to Judith Beach, son of the late Ashley and Mildred Beach, loving father to Raymond Jr, Karen and Sandra Beach and the late Rhonda Beach-Hollis, brother to Maxwell and Millard Beach, Diane Rayner, Jean Martin, Madree Joliffe, Andrea Beach, the late Frederick and Ashley Jr Beach, taxi driver of T1024, in his 81st year, of 36 Cedar Park, Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019